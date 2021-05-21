Softball Dawgs take game one win in NCAA Tournament over Boston, 3-1

Losses have been hard to come by for Boston University on the season but Mississippi State handed the Terriers a big one on Friday to start NCAA Tournament play. MSU used some late offense to hand Boston its third loss of the season and starting pitcher Alie DuBois felt defeat for the first time this season in 26 decisions as the Bulldogs won 3-1. The win was the ninth in the last 10 games for a Bulldog club that has been red hot over the last month.