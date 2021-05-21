newsbreak-logo
The Twitch Hot Tub Meta is Changing with a New Category

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twitch 'Hot Tub Meta' is finally changing according to a new announcement from the livestreaming platform — get ready for the new "Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches" category. As you're probably aware, Twitch.tv is a streaming platform that originally started as a place to play games. As time went...

techraptor.net
Twitch's biggest topic these last weeks has, without a doubt, been the "hot tub stream meta". As Twitch's terms of service allow streamers to wear clothing like bikinis in "appropriate" settings, some creators have taken to using hot tubs (or paddling pools) in their content. The platform's biggest hot tub streamer, Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa has recently had issues with Twitch's policies as the site has removed her ability to make money using advertising - a move that fellow popular streamer xQc thinks might have saved other streamers.
We've covered a variety of issues Twitch is facing as a platform over the past several months, but there has also been a theme to all of these issues. Whether it's been Twitch's decision to simply nuke a bunch of creator content due to DMCA claims it received for them, its tone-deaf attempt to redirect the focus onto a dumb emoji, changes to its affiliate program, or how it chooses to roll out, or not, tools for creators to respond to the DMCApocalypse it kicked off, those stories all have one thing in common: they demonstrate that Twitch does a brutally terrible job of communicating to its most valuable asset, its own creative community.
Twitch Launches A New Controversial ‘Hot Tub’ Category Due To Advertisers Pushback, But Is It Worth The Risk?

Twitch which is a popular social video platform based in San Francisco had gained so much attention all because of the various famous gamers who can gain access and login and broadcast their video game matches and even talk and discuss other's games. Have had a recent setback. As we all saw, they had taken down one of the advertisements of the famous and widely known Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa. That is when it all went down… there was a lot of noise created as her streams were tagged as not advertiser-friendly because of Twitch's strict policy towards nudity on its platform.
Getting Absurd: Twitch Creates A 'Hot Tub' Channel, Says It Should Have Communicated With Streamers About Demonitization

Twitch seems to be putting on some sort of master class in how to respond to a crisis on its platform in as confusing a manner as possible. Without writing a thousand word summary, this whole thing started when Twitch nuked a bunch of streamer content in response to a backlog of DMCA notices, changed its affiliate program without notice, hung its streamers out to dry over the DMCAs when the backlash occurred, and basically angered the hell out of its most important asset, it's creative community. This basically set the theme for the public that Twitch wasn't treating its community very well.
