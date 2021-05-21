The Twitch Hot Tub Meta is Changing with a New Category

Blizzard’s Overwatch released in 2016 and became the mainstay game in the now highly competitive hero shooter genre with competition from Paladins and a few other games that have generally fallen off the radar over time. With its fun, intense and varying gameplay each game, Overwatch garnered the attention of many and now has a respectable eSports league via the Overwatch League. In 2019, Blizzard Entertainment announced that Overwatch 2 would be coming to fans soon and would include a single player campaign as well as changes to the multiplayer mode, maps, heroes and other content. The developers hosted a two hour stream to showcase the latest updates and improvements to Overwatch 2. Notwithstanding the introduction of maps and a major multiplayer change, the team did not indicate the expected release date for Overwatch 2.