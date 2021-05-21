newsbreak-logo
Instagram DM: Direct Messaging to Network

By Garyvee
garyvaynerchuk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s my step by step guide to deriving the most value from Instagram direct messaging to upgrade your networking strategy. Do this, and you will win!. In a world full of salespeople, there are so many individuals just trying to market, sell, or take advantage of you, and not enough people leading with service. There are not enough people thinking, “how can I actually solve a problem?” or “how can I bring value?” The key is to connect first, provide value, and THEN — given the right opportunity presents itself — ASK. This is the essence of my book “Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook.” Remember, business lasts a lifetime, not a day.

www.garyvaynerchuk.com
