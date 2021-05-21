Enforcer Olympics – San Jose Sharks

San Jose may only have a million people, but it’s the proud home of Joey Chestnut, AKA the fastest hot-dog eater, the largest Monopoly board, and Chuck E. Cheese statue in the world. 30 feet…sheeeesh. And in 1991, it was about damn time they welcomed a new member to its prestigious family – the San Jose Sharks. To put it in perspective, Jimmy Carter was president the last time the Bay area got to watch professional hockey in their neck of the woods. Yep, it took 15 years from the relocation of the California Golden Seals until the arrival of the Sharks to bring hockey back to one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Fortunately, today we aren’t playing Monopoly, so no second prizes in beauty contests will be handed out. This is the Enforcer Olympics, which means Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals. Besides, all these fellas would be shoo-ins for the top prize in the beauty contest. Okay, maybe not, but I sure as hell wouldn’t tell it to their face, and I don’t think you would either.