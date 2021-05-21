Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Preview: Can The Charmed Ones Save Jordan?

Are you interested in checking out the Charmed season 3 episode 14 return date at The CW — or some more insight about the road ahead?. The first thing that we should do in this piece is get some of the bad news out of the way — because of Memorial Day Weekend, there is no new episode coming next week! Meanwhile, there’s also no installment set for the week after. The CW has showcased a promo (and the June 11 return date), and you can take a look at that at the bottom of this article. It’s at least nice to know when the series is back, right? Hopefully, there will be a nice streak of new episodes after the fact there…