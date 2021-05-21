Charmed Season 3 Episode 13 Preview: Can The Charmed Ones Save Jordan?
Welcome back to our weekly preview of The CW's Charmed Season 3- with the show's move from Sundays to Fridays throwing us a bit if we're to be perfectly honest. But here's no time for that- not when The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) have to deal with Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) in the Tomb of Chaos- as well as who put them there and why. And one of the sisters has their doubts. Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) looks to reclaim his humanity- but as we head into the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Chaos Theory," we can't help but wonder what the price he'll have to pay to get what he wants:bleedingcool.com