Baton Rouge, LA

Ronald Greene Investigative Timeline and Body Camera Videos

By Special to
L'Observateur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, LA – Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process. While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.

lobservateur.com
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Baton Rouge as of Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baton Rouge: 1. 1718 N Foster Dr SUITE B 225-465-3669; 2. 3600 Florida Blvd 225-387-7610; 3. 2013 Central Rd Ste. B 225-774-1120; 4. 7150 Jefferson Hwy #680 225-364-2847; 5. 2958 Perkins Rd 225-343-4869; 6. 3200 Highland Rd (225) 388-9939; 7. 11430 Florida Blvd (225) 275-3076; 8. 9006 Greenwell Springs Rd (225) 927-5088; 9. 5889 Airline Hwy (225) 357-1407; 10. 15255 George Oneal Rd (225) 752-3710; 11. 14360 Wax Rd (225) 261-6541; 12. 2520 Plank Rd (225) 357-1484; 13. 7411 Florida Blvd (225) 928-8982; 14. 12880 Airline Hwy (225) 751-3611; 15. 9326 Burbank Dr (225) 767-0966; 16. 2001 Millerville Rd (225) 275-2109; 17. 3140 Florida St 225-650-2000; 18. 7305 Florida Blvd 855-453-0774; 19. 8585 Picardy Ave #110 225-767-0822; 20. 3490 Drusilla Ln 225-367-6488; 21. 5439 Airline Hwy 225-358-2299; 22. 13702 Coursey Blvd 225-246-8000; 23. 1401 N Foster Dr 225-987-9184; 24. 3801 North Blvd 225-655-6422; 25. 17000 Medical Center Dr 225-755-4810; 26. 10310 The Grove Blvd 225-761-5905; 27. 5000 Hennessy Blvd 225-765-5500; 28. 6251 Perkins Rd Suite C 225-389-6251; 29. 9688 Florida Blvd Building 5 Suite A 225-408-7587; 30. 2645 O'Neal Ln Building D 225-926-7200; 31. 7777 Hennessy Blvd #114 225-526-4600; 32. 7515 Perkins Rd 225-769-6084; 33. 15232 George Oneal Rd 225-753-0805; 34. 15128 Airline Hwy 225-751-4415; 35. 4857 Government St 225-216-2309; 36. 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-768-7950; 37. 2950 College Dr 225-924-6094; 38. 9650 Airline Hwy 225-926-9604; 39. 10444 N Mall Dr 225-295-1353; 40. 7373 Perkins Rd 225-246-9240; 41. Gateway Twelve Shopping Center, 2152 S Sherwood Forest Blvd 225-272-5370; 42. 5450 Plank Rd 225-355-9782; 43. 3550 Government St 225-343-8878; 44. 11297 Florida Blvd 225-272-9769; 45. 5112 Essen Ln 225-769-7224; 46. 14444 Coursey Blvd 225-753-1499; 47. 7620 Jefferson Hwy 225-929-6566; 48. 12881 Perkins Rd 225-763-6281; 49. 4485 Perkins Rd 225-926-0734; 50. 9983 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-769-4208; 51. 15929 Airline Hwy 225-752-2159; 52. 5955 Airline Hwy 225-355-6925; 53. 9350 Cortana Pl 225-923-3400; 54. 3132 College Dr 225-952-9022; 55. 2171 O'Neal Ln 225-751-3505; 56. 10606 N Mall Dr 225-291-8104; 57. 5255 Highland Rd 225-766-7776; 58. 10550 Burbank Dr 225-412-5054; 59. 9830 Old Hammond Hwy 225-248-1616; 60. 14241 Coursey Blvd 225-752-5354; 61. 11825 Hooper Rd 225-923-6039; 62. 11550 Coursey Blvd 225-421-3070; 63. 8601 Siegen Ln 225-766-8803; 64. 10974 Joor Rd 225-261-4530; 65. 13002 Coursey Blvd 225-756-7110; 66. 100 Woman's Way 225-924-8195;
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Officer faces third arrest tied to potential corruption within BRPD narcotics division

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the first time, top leadership with the Baton Rouge Police Department is publicly acknowledging the trouble raging within the narcotics division. At a news conference Monday, Chief Murphy Paul announced the agency has launched five separate criminal investigations within the department and that officer Jason Acree will turn himself in on new charges. New arrest warrants have been cut for Acree for a third time. He’s now accused of making false statements, filing false records, and malfeasance in office.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Baton Rouge, LAKSLA

Dozens of shots fired in busy Tigerland near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than two dozen shots were fired from a vehicle in Tigerland as bars there were closing for the night near the LSU campus early Saturday morning, witnesses said. Video circulating online, said to be taken at the time of the shooting, captured the sound...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Woman hit by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was hit by a car along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge Sunday night while leaving The Oasis bar. She was transported from the scene with serious injuries. One witness said the woman ‘stepped in front of a car’ as she tried to cross...
Louisiana StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana Stateyourconroenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Baton Rouge, LAbrla.gov

Statement from Mayor Broome

Baton Rouge, La. — May 17, 2021 — Today, Louisianans are joined in prayer over the loss of Former Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer. Buddy was a dedicated public servant, committed to reforming our state for the better. This loss will undoubtedly be felt throughout our state, from his hometown of...
Louisiana StateTimes Daily

Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect was arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn't burned in more than 60 years, authorities said Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...