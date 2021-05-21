Ronald Greene Investigative Timeline and Body Camera Videos
Baton Rouge, LA – Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process. While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.lobservateur.com