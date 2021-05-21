PUBG: New State Opens Registration For Alpha Testing
Krafton announced today that they will be opening registration for the alpha testing phase for PUBG: New State. The dev team is looking to test everything out before they do a full launch, as they will be conducting a closed Alpha Test for Android users in the United States from June 11th-13th. Those eligible and interested in participating in the Alpha Test can apply at this link until June 6th, at which point they will shut it off and roll with who they choose. No word yet as to if or when they'll be running one for iOS users, but we're assuming at some point they have to in order to make sure it runs on those devices. You can read more about it below.bleedingcool.com