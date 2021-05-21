newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Breaks Knee, Fractures Ankle & Tears Ligament

By Madeline Hoverkamp
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mariska Hargitay, known for her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, suffered recent injuries that warranted a trip to the Hospital for Special Surgery. The actress revealed that she broke her knee, fractured her ankle and tore a ligament in an Instagram post. She did not say how the injuries occurred but did clarify that it was not work-related. Hargitay said, “Just so you know this did not happen at work!”

uinterview.com
uInterview.com

uInterview.com

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest entertainment news & interviews!

 https://uinterview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Fractures#Ligament#Knee Surgery#Hss#Mri#Ankle#Cops#Repost Todayshow#Law#Police#Headlines#Braceyourself
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Pensacola, FLnewschant.com

Mariska Hargitay said she is “honored” that “Law & Order: SVU” helped girl escape abduction – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — Mariska Hargitay is talking out about being a part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has performed the position of police investigator Olivia Benson for greater than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted concerning the younger girl, whose alleged tried abduction was caught on digital camera whereas she waited for her faculty bus in Pensacola, Florida.
Violent Crimesimdb.com

Mariska Hargitay Honors Girl Who Used Lessons From Svu to Foil Kidnapper

An 11-year-old girl’s Law & Order: Svu knowledge helped police find her would-be kidnapper… and Olivia Benson herself is impressed. Svu star Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to Florida preteen Alyssa Bonal on Instagram on Thursday, after Bonal’s story went viral. Earlier this week, Bonal says she was waiting for the bus when a strange man came running at her with a knife. She punched and kicked him and got away, also smearing blue slime on him so he could be identified later, her mother Amber told the Pensacola News Journal: “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind,
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Mariska Hargitay goes to hospital for broken knee: ‘This did not happen at work’

The star of Hollywood’s top legal drama recently found herself at the center of a real-life medical drama after suffering multiple leg injuries. On Wednesday, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself standing outside New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery after sustaining a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament.
Escambia County, FLcalifornianewstimes.com

Hargitay surprises fan; ‘Law and Order’ helped ID attacker

What could have been a tragedy after a Florida girl escaped an attempted kidnapping and used the ideas she gained from seeing “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” to capture an alleged attacker ( It turned into a pleasant story (almost). Show star Mariska Veres Thai surprised her young fans...
CelebritiesKARE

Mariska Hargitay Says She Suffered Multiple Serious Leg Injuries: 'Listen to Your Body'

Detective Olivia Benson is on the mend! Mariska Hargitay took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details about several recent injuries she sustained. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," Hargitay captioned the photo of herself in a mask and several leg braces outside of a hospital. "It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Praises Young Fan Who Used Show Tip to Fight Off Attacker

Mariska Hargitay praised a young Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan who used what she learned from the long-running NBC drama in a real-life scary situation. Alyssa, an 11-year-old who lives in Florida, told the Today Show Thursday that a tip she learned from the show played an important role in helping police catch the suspect. Hargitay, who has played Capt. Olivia Benson for 22 seasons, said she was "honored to be a part" of Alyssa's "incredible story."
Celebritiessportsgrindentertainment.com

Mariska Hargitay responds to girl who used ‘SVU’ tip to catch perv

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay on Thursday praised the 11-year-old Florida girl who used a tip from the show to help catch her would-be kidnapper. Hargitay — who plays the perv-busting cop Olivia Benson on the NBC crime drama — called Alyssa Bonal “brave” and “smart” in a heartfelt Instagram post.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘Law and Order’ actor responds to little girl who used tip from show to thwart kidnapping

Actor Mariska Hargitay praised 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal who used a tip from the show Law and Order to help find her kidnappers.On Tuesday, the Florida girl fought off a kidnapping attempt at her school bus stop that was caught on surveillance tape.Hargitay, who has been playing the role of Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU for 22 years said in a touching post on Instagram: “Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe.”In a heroic attempt to save herself, Bonal smeared blue slime on the suspect which allowed the police to...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mariska Hargitay was hospitalized after sustaining several injuries

Mariska Hargitay is still on her feet after sustaining multiple leg injuries. The star of Law and Order: UVE, who recently reunited with his co-star Christopher Meloni on the set of his new show, Law and Order: Organized Crime, took to Instagram on May 19 to detail her recent dramatic experience. She shared a photo of herself in front of the hospital with a knee brace on one leg and a boot on the other foot.
Violent CrimesPosted by
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay Just Broke Her Knee—Here’s What That Means for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ to angle for fans of the show

Law & Order fans were shocked to learn Mariska Hargitay was hospitalized after suffering a “broken” knee and other leg injuries recently. While the 57-year-old actress took to Instagram to share assure fans that she’s OK, many are still wondering if her injuries may have an impact on this season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.