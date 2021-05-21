‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Breaks Knee, Fractures Ankle & Tears Ligament
Mariska Hargitay, known for her role as Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, suffered recent injuries that warranted a trip to the Hospital for Special Surgery. The actress revealed that she broke her knee, fractured her ankle and tore a ligament in an Instagram post. She did not say how the injuries occurred but did clarify that it was not work-related. Hargitay said, “Just so you know this did not happen at work!”uinterview.com