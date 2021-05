EAST TEXAS — Kids and teens preparing to attend summer camps and any summertime activities that require proof of COVID vaccination can begin their two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at the NET Health COVID vaccine clinics being held at Harvey Hall Convention Center in Tyler or any COVID vaccination clinics in East Texas. NET Health is offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Harvey Hall Convention Center, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. “Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when coming to any of our NET Health COVID vaccination clinics,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO.”There is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine,” continues Roberts. If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, you are asked to bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointmen.