OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. While many areas have done away with their mask ordinance, OATS Transit follows Federal Transit Administration requirements, which means face masks must be worn on public transit through September 13, 2021. Please call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in your area. Visit our website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab for your county to see the full schedule. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. We also contract with a number of.