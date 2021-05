New York Post | Dan Martin: Tyler Wade demonstrated his value and utility as a member of the Yankees bench during Wednesday’s game against the Rangers. Wade entered the game unexpectedly after right fielder Ryan LaMarre pulled his hamstring in the third inning while running to first base. Wade proved to be more than competent manning an outfield position he doesn’t usually play. In addition to scoring both of the Yankees’ runs, Wade made several tough catches to keep Kluber’s no-no alive. Wade will likely get more playing time in the outfield in the coming days, due to several of the team’s starting outfielders being sidelined due to injury.