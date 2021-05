Clever catchphrases are useful tools in a variety of ways. They stick to the minds of those who read and hear them, are easily recalled and often bringing a grin or chuckle with their witty wording, allowing the message they present to unobtrusively cement itself. And while they are often utilized by businesses and organizations as a means of drawing attention and revenues to those entities, they are equally as advantageous when employed by governmental agencies seeking to raise awareness about a particular problem or issue.