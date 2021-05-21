Council Passes Legislation to Reallocate Portion of KCPD’s Budget
City council passed a legislative package yesterday that Mayor Quinton Lucas said would increase accountability for the Kansas City Police Department. The legislative package will reallocate a portion of KCPD’s funding to community programs the city council hopes will address the root causes of violent crime. The legislation will also give city council more oversight over how KCPD spends a portion of its budget, Lucas said.www.communityvoiceks.com