newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Council Passes Legislation to Reallocate Portion of KCPD’s Budget

By Jazzlyn Johnson, The Community Voice
communityvoiceks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity council passed a legislative package yesterday that Mayor Quinton Lucas said would increase accountability for the Kansas City Police Department. The legislative package will reallocate a portion of KCPD’s funding to community programs the city council hopes will address the root causes of violent crime. The legislation will also give city council more oversight over how KCPD spends a portion of its budget, Lucas said.

www.communityvoiceks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Ellington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Violence#State Council#State Funding#Public Funding#City Council#State Agencies#The Missouri Legislature#The Police Department#Northland Lucas#Legislation#Police Funding#Authority#Law Enforcement Agencies#Mayor#Community Programs#Cuts#Pension Obligations#Law Enforcement Officers#Increasing Police#Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
House Renttheurbanist.org

Eviction Defense Bills Pass Out of Committee with Pedersen Dissenting

The Seattle City Council’s Renters’ Rights Committee passed three bills providing further protections from evictions and rejected a bevy of amendments from Councilmember Alex Pedersen seeking to weaken the measures. On 3-1 votes, Councilmembers Kshama Sawant, Tammy Morales, and Andrew Lewis defeated amendments and advanced the bills for a full council vote June 7th.
Philadelphia, PAphlcouncil.com

COUNCILMEMBER GREEN INTRODUCES LEGISLATION PROPOSING A MANDATORY ANNUAL APPROPRIATION OF CITY’S BUDGET TO HOUSING TRUST FUND

Philadelphia, May 27, 2021 – Today, Councilmember Derek Green (At-Large) introduced legislation to amend the City’s Home Rule Charter, allowing for a mandatory annual appropriation of the City’s budget to go to the Housing Trust Fund, which if passed by two-thirds of Council and approved by Philadelphia voters, would create a mandatory appropriation every year from the City’s budget to the Housing Trust Fund.
Washington, DCggwash.org

Mayor Bowser presents next year’s budget proposal to DC Council

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser submitted her administration’s proposed budget to DC Council Thursday for Fiscal Year 2022, kicking off a hearing and approval process that will stretch over the next few months. The $17.5 billion dollar budget got a boost over the prior year largely due to federal stimulus dollars,...
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

Berkeley City Council discusses budget, passes public safety measures

During its regular meeting Tuesday, which started nearly two hours behind schedule and adjourned at 11:45 p.m., the Berkeley City Council discussed the 2022 fiscal year budget and approved 37 items, including traffic calming measures and Willard Park ambassadors. The traffic calming measures, authored by Councilmembers Susan Wengraf and Sophie...
Stuart, VAThe Enterprise

Town council adopts budget

Following a public hearing at its May 19 monthly meeting, the Stuart Town Council voted unanimously to adopt the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget as presented. The total general fund expenses for the budget are $790,050. The increase in the general fund balance is $150,350. The major expenses are $60,000 for debt retirement, which is down from $64,000 in FY 2020-2021, $295,000 for salaries and wages, which is an increase of $73,500 from FY 2020-2021, and $90,000 for professional services, down by $15,000. All town employees will receive a $1 per hour raise in the upcoming year.
East Lansing, MIwkar.org

Budgets Pass City Councils In East Lansing, Jackson

The city councils in East Lansing and Jackson have approved budgets for the coming fiscal year. East Lansing’s nearly $40 million general fund budget was approved unanimously during Tuesday’s council meeting. One major action taken by the council is a reduction of about 10 percent to East Lansing Police Department...
New Castle County, DEWDEL 1150AM

New Castle County Council passes $311.6M FY '22 operating budget

New Castle County Council passed a $311.6 million operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 that includes no tax increases. The operating budget marks a 2.68% increase while the capital budget dipped 7.5% to $60.4 million. Initiatives proposed by County Executive Matt Meyer that were approved included a $15 minimum wage...
New London, CTtribuneledgernews.com

New London council passes budget with tax rate reduction

May 25—NEW LONDON — The City Council on Monday approved a $96.29 million budget for fiscal year 2022 that will slightly drop the city's tax rate for the third year in a row and boost funding for the city's human services department. Community members continued an unsuccessful appeal to the...
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: City Council Legislative Meeting

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the May 25, 2021 Legislative Meeting of the Alexandria City Council is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 and Section 4.0-00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All members of the City Council and staff are participating from remote locations through a video conference call on Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia. The meeting can be accessed by the public through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City's website, and can be accessed via Zoom by the following link:
Richfield, UTrichfieldcity.com

Proposed 2021-2022 Budget

It is the responsibility of the Mayor and his budget officer to provide a budget to the City Council on or before the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in May. The City Council then makes any changes and adjustments. The tentative budget is then given to the public for comments, and adjustments may be made as a result of public input before final passage. We have scheduled June 20th for passage of the final budget. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 13th at 7:10p.m.
Kansas City, MOKCTV 5

KCPD budget debate: Where will community engagement money be spent?

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Ever since a supermajority of Kansas City’s city council members passed two ordinances Thursday to reallocate a portion of the police budget, opponents have expressed concern it that it will lead to fewer officers in patrol or investigations. The ordinances removed $42 million from the...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Watertown city council passes budget with no tax rate hike

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown city council unanimously passed a budget Monday night that keeps the tax rate the same. With a bump in sales tax revenues over last year and renewed state aid, the city is rehiring a handful of positions that were cut during the pandemic. Also...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Council Passes Herbold’s Legislation, Increasing Tenant Protections for Small Businesses and Nonprofits

Councilmember Lisa Herbold (District 1, West Seattle and South Park), alongside her Council colleagues and co-sponsors Councilmembers Tammy J. Morales and Andrew J. Lewis, passed legislation today that increases tenant protections for small businesses and nonprofits. The legislation ensures that rent installments paid according to a payment plan negotiated between...