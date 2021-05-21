newsbreak-logo
Prime 8 Consulting Announces Partnership with Titans FC

425business.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellevue-based Prime 8 Consulting announced in a release this week that it is partnering with youth soccer organization Titans FC as a major sponsor. The collaboration will last for the next two years, the release said. “[Our partnership with Prime 8] means a great deal because it allows our organization...

425business.com
#Coaching#Titans Fc#Premier Youth Soccer#Collaboration#Sponsorship Agreements#This Week#Bellevue#Financial Aid#Valuable Life Skills#Social Skills#Friendships
NFLoua.ca

Ontario Football announces a provincial alignment partnership

Hamilton, Ont. (Ontario Football Alliance) – The Ontario Football Alliance (OFA) is excited to announce a new partnership with the National Capital Amateur Football Association (NCAFA), the Ontario Football League (OFL) and the Ontario Football Conference (OFC). Ultimately, this partnership will ensure aligned athlete centered football delivery in the province to grow participation and development throughout Ontario, with the support of the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and the Ontario Football Of?cials Association (OFOA).
UFCmymmanews.com

Titan FC 69 results – Taylor vs. Matos

Titan FC returns to the Dominican Republic on May 14th to host Titan FC 69 at the Centro Olimpico Pabellon De Esgrima in Santo Domingo. Titan FC and Fighting Force have partnered to host this event and more in the future. The card is home to 10 bouts, two of them with gold on the line.
Coral Springs, FLPosted by
Parkland Talk

GOAL! FC Prime U14 Boys Win State Soccer Championship

The thrill of victory was all over the faces of youth soccer players after qualifying for the Regional Championships on Sunday. The Football Club (FC) Prime U14 Boys, made up of players from the Coral Springs and Parkland area, defeated the Port St Lucie Hurricanes to capture the 2021 President’s Cup Championship.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United announces 2021 Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Gallagher

Atlanta United today announced its 2021 Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Gallagher. The Unified Team celebrated the launch of its fifth year at its annual Signing Day event where players signed their contracts, joined by former Atlanta United players and founding Unified ambassadors Mark Bloom and Greg Garza. Launched...
MLSSoccerAmerica.com

MLS Moves: Sounders land Stanford keeper Andrew Thomas in waiver draft

The Seattle Sounders picked Stanford goalkeeper Andrew Thomas in a special waiver draft of collegiate players whose seasons were delayed until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The London-bred Thomas spent three seasons with the Cardinal and had 23 shutouts in 55 games. He has attended U.S. U-23 national...
MLSNew University Newspaper

Orange County Soccer Club Introduces 2021 Roster for USL Championship Season

Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) will host Sacramento Republic FC in their 2021 United Soccer League (USL) Championship Home Opener on Saturday, May 22 at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine. OCSC is Orange County’s only professional soccer team competing in the USL Championship, which is the world’s fastest-growing second division professional soccer league.
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Dániel Gazdag completes weekend introduction to new team with MLS debut

In a quick turn of events, the Philadelphia Union welcomed new signing Dániel Gazdag on Friday, got him into training on Saturday and into the game Sunday night with a 23-minute debut. It was mostly a quiet debut for the Hungary international but a remarkable one considering the turn around...
New Wilmington, PAwcn247.com

Football: Titans Announce 2021 Summer Camps

He Westminster College football team has announced its 2021 Summer Camps' dates:. WHO: High school students (entering grades 9th - 12th) and offensive/defensive lineman. COST: $250 per team, $45 per participant for OL/DL portion *If a team wants to bring 10 or more linemen they can get a discount of $15 per player*
Frisco, TXPosted by
Breshell

FC Dallas Announces Additions to the Soccer Operations Team

FC Dallas announced today movements within the Soccer Operations department as well as within North Texas SC’s staff. Former North Texas SC Performance Coach Ardy Vahidtari joins the first team as Assistant Physical Performance Coach and former North Texas SC Athletic Trainer Kwan Lee joins the first team as Assistant Athletic Trainer. North Texas adds Tanner Holley as the North Texas SC Soccer Operations Manager and Juan Rios as Head Athletic Trainer.
Midland, TXPosted by
Odessa American

SOCCER: Falcons trio pitching in for Sockers FC

Gustavo Barroso and Rodrigo Rogatto have been teammates since they were 13-years old. The duo grew up playing soccer in Brazil and followed each other through the college ranks, spending time at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa before making their way to UTPB. They’ll continue to suit up for...
NFLWDEF

Titans 2021 Schedule Features Three Prime Time Games

(titansonline.com) NASHVILLE, TENN. – The NFL released the 2021 regular season schedule, and the Titans will be featured in three primetime contests, hosting the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, a Sunday Night Football contest at the Los Angeles Rams and a Thursday Night Football home tilt against San Francisco. The Titans will open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on September 12.
Sportsonfocus.news

WIAA Announces Track and Field Safety Guidelines

La Crosse (OnFocus) – The WIAA has issued safety considerations for spring sports, with track and field considerations published here:. Rule 5-10-5 – The baton is the implement which is used in a relay race and is handed by each competitor to a succeeding teammate. Gloves are not permitted in relay events.
SoccerPosted by
The Chicago Maroon

Graduating Athletes Reflect on the Twilight of Athletic Careers

This year’s graduating class at UChicago have had a senior year unlike any before them. The pandemic has affected all facets of university life, from academics to frat parties. But one of the most dramatic changes the pandemic caused was the cancellation of fall and winter sports in late 2020. Student athletes trying to cap off their careers with a great senior season were left at home, frustrated at the lack of games, matches, and meets. But the senior class pulled through, and are emerging now with, if not an amazing year, at least some good stories to tell.
Thatcher, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Thatcher grad gets master's degree, academic honors

Presley Motes, a former Thatcher High School and Eastern Arizona College football player, received his bachelor's degree in finance, and a master's degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University. Motes was named to the 2021 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, honoring college football players from all divisions...
Gulf Shores, ALamazingmadison.com

DSU is Gearing Up For NAIA Championships

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced its official rosters and qualifiers for the 2021 Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Dakota State will have three women and 10 men competing in the events at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, AL. on May 26-28. Jacia Christiansen and Jada Anderson will be competing in the full marathon event and Traia Hubbard will be competing in shot put. For the men, Brenner Furlong, Riley Greenhoff, SenQuavius Johnson and Jared Wipf will compete in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Kevin Jenkins will be running in the 100-meter hurdles and Alex Derr is scheduled for the 800-meter dash. Conner Tordsen and Tyler Moulton are set to throw discus, with Tordsen in the hammer throw as well. Maxwell Cruse is set to run a full marathon and Joshua Snook, along with Greenhoff, Derr, Furlong, will compete in the 4 x 400-meter relay.
Albany, NYWRGB

Albany Empire looking for Empress dance team members

Albany, WRGB — On Saturday, May 29th, the Albany Empire play it's home opener against the Ontario Bandits. The team is currently looking for people to audition to be a part of the Albany Empress Dance Team. The Albany Empire announced tryouts for the upcoming season. You have until Tuesday,...
Soccercanpl.ca

OneSoccer: Which CPL player has the most to prove in 2021? CanPL.ca weighs in

Which CPL player has the most to prove for the 2021 season?. OneSoccer Today asked that question and many more Thursday in its latest episode where pundits Gareth Wheeler and Oliver Platt singled out two members of Pacific FC’s 2020 squad: Noah Verhoeven and Terran Campbell, respectively. Verhoeven, 21, struggled...