‘Reimagining Public Safety’ moves forward with county approval of Community Justice Center
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.— A month after the Tompkins County Legislature's Public Safety Committee passed a resolution to establish the Community Justice Center (CJC) as part of the "Reimagining Public Safety" plan, the legislature as a whole—AKA the final say to move forward with the CJC creation—voted 12-2 in favor of the new joint department between the county and the City of Ithaca. Now just days later, the CJC's future is beginning to come into focus.