‘Reimagining Public Safety’ moves forward with county approval of Community Justice Center

This is a letter to the editor from CROWD. To submit opinion letters, please review our letters policy here and submit them to Anna Lamb at alamb@ithacavoice.com. Ithaca’s recent effort to create and implement an Energy Code Supplement is a vital step to address our global climate crisis. These policies for new construction will help create more sustainable buildings and a more livable future for us all. But a complementary element is missing as we seek to move along a greener and more sustainable path: We need a plan for construction and demolition debris.