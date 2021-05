Penobscot County Bar Association Essay and Art Contest. Our 45th president, Donald Trump, has recently been impeached for the second time in his presidency. The charges are related to Trump’s alleged incitement of insurrection as a result of a deadly riot, which involved the storming of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., by his supporters, which occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, during the United States Congress’ certification of electoral votes in affirming Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Even though Trump only had a few weeks left in office, officials still decided to impeach Trump; Bernie Sanders said it best: “It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the U.S. government.” It is safe to say that our country does abide by the rule of law since we have moved forward with impeachment of our president.