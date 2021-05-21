Developer plans 111 apartments along Lindberg Road

newsbreak-logo
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 1 day ago
ANDERSON — The Anderson Plan Commission will consider three requests with the potential of up to 200 new housing units.

Currently, the local housing market is facing a lack of available properties for purchase.

The Plan Commission meets via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Both of the proposed residential developments, the expansion of the East Main addition and the new homes of the Lindberg addition, represent the beginning of a shift for residential development in Anderson,” Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said. “Mayor (Thomas) Broderick has pushed very hard to pull residential development back closer to the core of the city.

“Both of these proposed developments demonstrate that effort is beginning to attract residential development toward the city core as intended,” he added. “The shift coupled with the high-quality yet affordable nature of the new housing being proposed is a win for the city.”

Renewing Management is requesting a change in zoning for the former Anderson Christian School campus that covers 17.8 acres in the 2600 block of Lindberg Road.

The proposal includes a new church, The Mercy Road Church, to occupy the existing church building with the unfinished school building being converted into a community center.

Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with 111 apartments.

The entire complex will include 284 parking spaces. The plan includes a nature park, stormwater detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.

If the rezoning is approved, Renewing Management will have to seek a special exception for the development plan.

The Anderson Municipal Development Department staff is recommending approval of the rezoning.

Mustin Builders is seeking primary plat approval for a 71-lot subdivision located on 21 acres in the 4600 to 4900 block of Main Street.

The proposed complex will be known as South Main Village West.

The plan shows the extension of two existing streets, Devonshire Court and Saratoga Way, and eventually the construction of four new streets.

The staff is recommending approval of the primary plat.

Mustin Builders is also seeking a rezoning in the existing Sagamore Addition in the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Main Street for two acres that includes seven building lots.

A 2018 request to rezone the property was denied by the Plan Commission and the Anderson City Council because of concerns about the loss of property values and increased traffic. They also wanted to keep the open fields.

The Sagamore Homeowners Association voted in favor of the single-family concept.

