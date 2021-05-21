Jesse Williams On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit, What He Envisions For Jackson (& Japril) And Whether He May Return
In a Grey’s Anatomy season of many shockers, one of the biggest came earlier this month when Deadline reported that longtime cast member star Jesse Williams was departing the hit ABC medical drama after 12 seasons. The same night, in the episode “Look Up Child,” Williams’ character, Jackson Avery, who had had grown increasingly frustrated by the inequities in the healthcare system as well as the pandemic’s disproportionally large impact on communities of color, revealed that he would be leaving Grey Sloan Memorial to take over the family foundation and exact change, “creating real racial equity in medicine.”deadline.com