The springtime torrent of production has broken through the shutdown-that-was with thrilling force. On the second weekend in May, folks in New York could go to at least three music-and-theater festivals in Manhattan; on some parts of the island, it was hard to find a place where performance wasn’t. As Broadway waits for September, the more limber (that is, nonprofit) producers are not just ready to present work — they have barrels of the stuff, plenty to fill up an ad hoc festival season. Rows of empty storefronts are less horrifying when communities fill them with temporary art, and the fear that visitors won’t return to prop up New York’s economy seems silly after you’ve been downtown for a while. There was, the other day, an actual line of tourists waiting to take a photo with the Wall Street bull.