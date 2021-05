Voters will head to the polls on Tues., May 18 to select candidates on School Boards and vote on the proposed School Budgets in all three School Districts in Warwick. In the Florida Union Free School District, voters are being asked to approve the proposed $23,537,680 budget for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, voters will choose among two candidates for two seats on the Board of Education each for a three-year term. The candidates are incumbents – John T. Redman II and Robert J. Scheuermann. Although Steven Vega is on the ballot, he informed the Warwick Valley Dispatch that he is withdrawing from the race.