Utah State

Rocky Mountain Power issues shutoff watch for parts of southern Utah

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN UTAH, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rocky Mountain Power has issued a shutoff watch for parts of southern Utah for this weekend. “We are closely monitoring forecasted weather conditions in areas around Iron and Washington counties, including Cedar City, Enterprise, Dixie and Milford,” said a tweet from Rocky Mountain Power. “RMP has issued a public safety power shutoff watch for these areas which is in effect for the next 48 hours.”

gephardtdaily.com
