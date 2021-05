On Mother’s day, the final Summit Champions League Season 2 tournament for Super Smash Brothers Melee was held. The Summit Champion League took place over four weeks, with 16 players split into two divisions for week one and the results of each week determining the following week’s seeding and placement. Each week prior to week four was won by different players, Mango, Zain, and Wizzrobe respectively. A lot was on the line for week four, with a $4,000 prize pool. The top six placed players would qualify for Smash Summit 11, joining other top players William “Leffen” Hjelte and Masaya “aMSa” Chikamoto, who had already received their invitation.