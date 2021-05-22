newsbreak-logo
10 eateries open, coming soon in Cedar Park, Leander; new grocer serving Round Rock and more Central Texas news

By CI Staff Compilation
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 1 day ago
Read the latest business and community news from Central Texas. These 10 restaurants have opened recently, such as Mo's Best Eatery, or plan to open soon, such as Z'Tejas. Leander City Council voted 6-1 to direct staff to begin the process of placing Capital Metro on the ballot. Christine Sederquist voted against the motion. The item was discussed in an executive session.

Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Furniture company building warehouse in Round Rock; median cost of Leander-Cedar Park home passes $500K and more top area news

Read the top business and community stories from the past week from the Central Texas area. Construction is underway on a 43,000-square-foot furniture showroom and warehouse in Round Rock. Scandinavian Spaces broke ground in February on the facility located at 1990 Steam Way, Round Rock, and the facility will be complete in December.
Cedar Park, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Milano Pizza now open in Cedar Park

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. Now open: Milano Pizza. Milano Pizza opened its Cedar Park restaurant May...
Posted by
Nicole Akers

Austin Opens Whataburger with New Design

No more high-pitched roofs for Whataburger in Austinhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Whataburger-Frisco.jpg. Austin, TX--It's no secret that Austin likes to keep things weird. Austin is once again leading the way in doing things differently. Texans love their Whataburger, and they know it by its distinct look--the steep orange and white roof. When looking for a Whataburger, there's no mistaking it because of its distinctive design and color.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

'Selfie museum' opening in The Domain later this summer

The Selfie Galleries is opening this summer in The Domain at 3220 Amy Donovan Plaza, Austin. The self-described “selfie museum” will offer several rooms with different themes, including LED and hedge walls, for customers to take Instagrammable-photos. Iain Oldman joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2017 after spending two years in...
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Whataburger opens 3rd Round Rock location

Now is the chance to help your local community succeed. Become a Patron by contributing to Community Impact Newspaper and gain daily insight into what's happening in your own backyard. Thank you for reading and supporting community journalism. Whataburger opened its third location in Round Rock on May 17 at...
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

11 things to do in Austin this May and June

In-person events are slowly returning to the Austin area. Find a list here of both virtual and in-person things to do this May and June. The longtime staple of the Austin music scene will perform two limited-capacity, socially distanced shows. Concerts and events are on the calendar at Nutty Brown Amphitheatre in Southwest Austin, but the venue is planning a move to Round Rock. Owner Mike Farr has not announced a date for the move yet. Construction permits are active through 2021. 5 p.m., 9 p.m. $30-$75. 12225 Hwy. 290, Austin. www.nuttybrown.com.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock pizza restaurant under new ownership

New owners Samantha and Curtis Whalen took over Pizza Delight, located at at 1700 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 430, Round Rock, on May 3. Menu items remain the same with pizza, beer and wine. The restaurant is also known for serving the community. On the second day of business, the Whalens donated pizza, wings and salad at a Wounded Warrior Project event at the Rock Center in Georgetown. 512-827-3300. www.pizzadelighttx.com.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Embassy Suites by Hilton opening new hotel in Round Rock

Embassy Suites by Hilton will open a new location at 270 Bass Pro Drive, Round Rock in October near the Round Rock Premium Outlets. The hotel will offer 180 guest rooms, free breakfast, Wi-Fi and parking, complimentary evening reception, an on-site restaurant, outdoor pool, a fitness center and a business center. The hotel will also offer 17,000 square feet of event space, including a ballroom capable of hosting up to 600 guests and 12 meeting rooms. 512-308-3883. www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ausnkes-embassy-suites-round-rock.