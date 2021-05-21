ITFS 2021: ‘Only a Child’ wins SWR Online Film Audience Award

Film festivals are back, baby. Well, kind of. Sundance Institute has announced that its 2022 film festival will run from January 20 to 30 and take place both in-person and online. According to a release, the indie cinema event will return to Utah’s Park City, Salt Lake City, and “beyond.” The hybrid format comes after Sundance went completely virtual earlier this year, but still managed to generate unprecedented buzz for its film selection (the bidding war on CODA ended with a $25 million purchase from Apple TV+, the largest sale in Sundance’s history). Meanwhile, other film festivals across the country are gearing up to leave online events behind. The Tribeca Film Festival will run its 2021 lineup this summer from June 9 to 20 in exclusively outdoor screenings across New York City. Over in Texas, SXSW has set 2022 in-person dates from March 11 to 20, with an Austin public health official stating that he was confident the event would look “normal, or near-normal next year.” As normal as thousands of people from around the world gathering to watch movies together gets, anyway.