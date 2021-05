No. 19 Southeast softball exploded past No. 12 Harvey in a first-round contest, 16-5. The Pirates scored four in the first inning, two in the second and six in the third. Southeast had 14 hits Tuesday, including three apiece from Alaina Kovac and Cecilia Stephens and two each from Mack Foor and Lexi Morris. Kovac and Morris had two doubles apiece while Stephens homered and picked up the win on the mound with 12 strikeouts in five innings.