newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

35 cited in Cedar Valley cockfighting bust

By Ryne Williams Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a period of six days, from May 10 to May 15, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office made two separate cockfighting busts. The first occurred in Orem, and the other operation was located in Cedar Valley near Allen’s Ranch Road. Following a third-party report of a large group of people...

www.heraldextra.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Valley, UT
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Orem, UT
Pets & Animals
Orem, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
Utah County, UT
Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Utah County, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockfighting#County Sheriff#Rooster Crows#Dirt#Rings#Man#Plywood#2 Feet High Walls#Cars#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah Statekmyu.tv

After aerial search at Utah Lake, still no sign of two missing men

(KUTV) — Utah County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety continued searching on Sunday for two men who went missing on Utah Lake on Saturday. UPDATE (12:30 p.m. Sunday) — Searchers have located the men's bodies, officials confirmed. Read an updated report here. The men left...
Utah Stateksl.com

2 missing overnight after trip to Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Authorities are searching for two individuals who were last believed to be on Utah Lake Saturday afternoon. The Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. saying that two men on a single Jet Ski had left from the Knolls area of Utah Lake around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and had not returned, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Two West Valley City men found dead in Utah Lake

Two men were found dead in Utah Lake after they had been reported missing early Sunday morning. A search and rescue team first found the watercraft that belonged to brothers Jorge Anica, 33, and Manuel Anica, 21, at around 9 a.m. Less than an hour later, the bodies of both men were found not far from each other.
Utah StateKSLTV

Search Underway For Missing Jet Skiers On Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Search and rescue crews were called out to the southern part of Utah Lake after family members reported two men missing. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family member told officials the two men...
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies of 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were last seen on a single Jet Ski or WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Utah Statekmyu.tv

Bodies found in search for 2 men missing on Utah Lake

(KUTV) — The bodies of two menreported missing at Utah Lake were located Sunday morning, officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Just after 9 a.m., searchers located jet skis the men were believed to have been riding. Their bodies were located shortly thereafter, officials confirmed. Search and rescue...
American Fork, UTKSLTV

Motorcyclist Killed In American Fork Canyon Crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah County man was killed after he crashed on his motorcycle in American Fork Canyon. The incident happened at mile 10 on State Route 92 around 3:10 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the rider, a male in his early twenties, failed to negotiate a turn while...
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Search is ongoing for two Jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Stateutahcounty.gov

Search and Rescue Team Located Two Bodies On Utah Lake

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Orem, UTStandard-Examiner

Alleged cockfighting ring runs afoul of law in Orem

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case. Utah County Sheriff’s Office...
Utah Stateupr.org

Utah Synagogue Vandalized With Swastika

Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Salt Lake City. Yesterday, as members of the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah were arriving at their synagogue for Sunday services, they found a swastika carved into the glass on the front door. The rabbi of the synagogue, Benny Zippel, said that “we...