Former firefighter accused of murder, sheriff says

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyersburg firefighter was on the job for just one day before being charged with a woman’s murder.

Raymond McDaniel is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, Chief Deputy Billy Daugherty with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said.

McDaniel is charged with killing a woman in Brighton, Tenn.

“The Dyersburg Fire Department recently hired Raymond McDaniel. May 19, 2021, was his first and only day of employment. Upon learning of his arrest, the matter has been sent to the City of Dyersburg Human Resource Department for review,” said Chief Brett Sipes with the Dyersburg Fire Department.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.