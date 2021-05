(Farmington) Your news and sports source is once again being recognized for outstanding work. J-98 and KREI will receive two more broadcasting awards this summer from the Missouri Broadcasters Association. One is for sports coverage and the other for news coverage. KREI will receive either first or second in the state for our series on the top sports moments of the year. And J-98 will bring home first or second for our coverage of Protests in the Parkland. We invite you to tune into J-98, AM 800 KREI, AM 1400 KJFF and go to mymoinfo.com for the most comprehensive news and sports coverage in the area.