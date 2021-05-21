newsbreak-logo
Watch Now: Families return home to survey damage in Gaza, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, Associated Press
Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies in northern Gaza have returned to their home after being displaced by Israeli bombardment, a Brazilian ballerina with no arms is becoming an inspiration to the dance community and beyond, and more of today's top videos.

Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Survey Finds Families Watch TV with a Purpose

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The pandemic has forced many people to use technology, but a recent survey says TV watching has benefited families. “TV is actually having a positive, as a surprisingly positive impact on people,” CenturyLink Quote Media Relations Specialist Zoi Galarraga said. CenturyLink Quote releases a new study...
Middle Eastharrisondaily.com

Israel bombs home of Gaza's top Hamas leader

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military said Sunday it destroyed the home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader, the third such attack in as many days, after nearly a week of heavy Israeli …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Advocacycrossroadstoday.com

Medical services strained from Israeli-Palestinian conflict, leaving families reeling

(CNN) — As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict grinds on, families in the region continue to reel. In just the first week of fighting, more than 200 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. The ministry says more than 1,500 have been injured. At the same time, Israeli officials say Palestinian rocket attacks have killed at least 12 people.
Advocacyunicefusa.org

Immediate Humanitarian Access Needed to Protect 1M Children in Gaza

UNICEF is calling for a halt to hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors so staff can deliver emergency supplies, reunite families and evacuate the sick or wounded. As military conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate, children are caught in the crossfire. In less than 10 days, at...
RelationshipsPosted by
AFP

Traumatised by Israeli bombing, Gaza children 'scared of dying'

When an Israeli air strike targeted a security office near her home in Gaza this month, 10-year-old Zeina Dabous frantically scribbled a note and slipped it under her mother's pillow. "Mummy, my love, I am very very scared. If we all die, put us in the same grave all together so I can stay in your arms," she wrote. "I want to wear my Eid clothes," she added, of the outfit she never got to wear for the Muslim celebration after Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave started on May 10. The 11-day bombing campaign came in response to rocket fire from Gaza by Hamas and other militants, triggered by an Israeli police crackdown on worshippers at east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
TV ShowsPosted by
CNN

Video shows synagogue bleachers collapse under worshipers

Video broadcast on Israeli TV shows dozens of worshipers falling to the ground when crowded bleachers collapsed in what emergency services are describing as a “mass casualty event.” CNN’s Ben Wedeman reports live from the scene at the orthodox synagogue in the West Bank settlement of Giv’at Ze’ev, to the northwest of Jerusalem.
Labor IssuesThe Jewish Press

Italian Port Workers Attempt to Block Arms Shipment to Israel

A port workers’ union in the Italian (Tuscan) city of Livorno attempted to block an arms shipment to Israel on Friday after discovering weapons and explosives were destined for the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod. The pro-Palestinian Authority workers refused to load the ship after receiving information about the...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Man Mauled by Bear Posts Gruesome Look at Injuries in Hospital Selfie

An Alaskan man is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a brown bear while doing some land surveying. The man revealed gruesome injuries in a hospital selfie. Allen Minish, a real estate agent, was alone when he encountered a brown bear. But land surveying almost turned deadly when the bear mauled him. The mauling was brief but devastating, lasting nearly 10 seconds. Minish accidentally startled the bear causing it to charge.