Before I became sick, I viewed accomplishing goals and meeting high expectations as requirements for creating a meaningful life. When I fell short of my expectations, I often felt like I had failed. This was anything from getting good grades, to being more social (and less reserved), to running x number of miles on the treadmill or not making mistakes in flute competitions. When I didn’t earn the grade I wanted or when I fell short of any of my expectations, I immediately saw myself as a failure. But I never gave myself a pat on the back for the effort I put into things — I was doing the best I could. I never credited myself for the smaller, more meaningful little accomplishments and moments of joy. I think I ignored the peaks and accentuated the valleys.