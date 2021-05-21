newsbreak-logo
Authorities arrest two men in illegal drug investigation in Lexington

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have arrested two men on drug offenses following a three-month investigation in Lexington. Since February, investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Thomasville Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have gathered evidence involving the illegal sale and distribution of methamphetamine from a home on East Park Avenue in Lexington.

