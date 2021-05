Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. In 1989, a NASA study seemed to show that many indoor houseplants purify the air. Naturally, this drove up interest in these so-called air-purifying plants that were said to remove airborne toxins, dust, and germs. Since then, however, scientists have poked holes in the study: Although plants can clean the air, there isn’t enough research to determine how many plants are needed to be effective. In fact, one study showed you would need upwards of 90 plants to get the job done. Regardless, indoor plants are beneficial for a host of reasons.