newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

VIDEO: Comets Near And Far Found To Have The Same Atmospheric Heavy Metals

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have discovered heavy metal vapors made up of iron and nickel in comets in our solar system and even further afield in interstellar space, meaning that objects in both may have more in common than previously thought. The findings are the result of two studies: one by a Belgian...

thewestsidegazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comets#Atmospheric#Heavy Metals#Interstellar Space#Earth Asteroids#Near Earth Objects#Earth Scientists#Belgian#Polish#Manfroid#The Star Institute#The University Of Li Ge#Ultraviolet#2i Borisov#Heavy Metal Atoms#Solid Metals#Heavy Metal Vapors#Cometary Atmospheres#Cosmic Objects#Astronomers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyeso.org

Heavy metal vapours unexpectedly found in comets throughout our Solar System — and beyond

A new study by a Belgian team using data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) has shown that iron and nickel exist in the atmospheres of comets throughout our Solar System, even those far from the Sun. A separate study by a Polish team, who also used ESO data, reported that nickel vapour is also present in the icy interstellar comet 2I/Borisov. This is the first time heavy metals, usually associated with hot environments, have been found in the cold atmospheres of distant comets.
Astronomyamicohoops.net

Jupiter’s atmosphere we have never seen before

(CNN) – Images from two different telescopes show Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, in new light. The Gemini Northern Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope in Hawaii captured Jupiter in visible, infrared and ultraviolet light, revealing in detail the atmospheric features of the gas giant. These include super storms, massive hurricanes and of course the Great Red Spot, which will orbit the Earth for centuries in Jupiter’s atmosphere.
Astronomythefirstnews.com

Polish scientists make new interstellar heavy metals discovery

Two Polish researchers have discovered nickel vapours within the atmosphere of the icy interstellar comet 2I/Borisov, the prestigious international 'Nature' science and technology journal has reported. The "unexpected" discovery by Piotr Guzik and Michał Drahus from the Astronomical Observatory at the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, southern Poland, published in the...
Astronomynextvame.com

Nickel and iron in comet atmospheres

When watching with Very large telescope At the European Southern Observatory (ESO), researchers surprisingly found nickel and iron in the atmospheres of several comets. So far, traces of these elements have only been observed in tail stars very close to the Sun. Nickel is also found in the interstellar comet 2I / Borisov.
Astronomythewestonforum.com

Iron and nickel vapor have been detected in frozen comets

Researchers examined several comets far from the sun. In doing so, they found gaseous iron and nickel – which is impossible at these lower temperatures. Researchers at the University of Liège in Belgium made a strange discovery. They discovered iron and nickel gases on various comets far from the sun.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Ionized gas properties of the extreme starburst galaxy Haro 11. Temperature and metal abundance discrepancies

V. Menacho, G. Östlin A. Bik, A. Adamo, N. Bergvall, L. Della Bruna, M. Hayes, J. Melinder, E. T. Rivera-Thorsen. We use high quality VLT/MUSE data to study the kinematics and the ionized gas properties of Haro 11, a well known starburst merger system and the closest confirmed Lyman continuum leaking galaxy. We present results from integrated line maps, and from maps in three velocity bins comprising the blueshifted, systemic and redshifted emission. The kinematic analysis reveals complex velocities resulting from the interplay of virial motions and momentum feedback. Star formation happens intensively in three compact knots (knots A, B and C), but one, knot C, dominates the energy released in supernovae. The halo is characterised by low gas density and extinction, but with large temperature variations, coincident with fast shock regions. Moreover, we find large temperature discrepancies in knot C, when using different temperature-sensitive lines. The relative impact of the knots in the metal enrichment differs. While knot B is strongly enriching its closest surrounding, knot C is likely the main distributor of metals in the halo. In knot A, part of the metal enriched gas seems to escape through low density channels towards the south. We compare the metallicities from two methods and find large discrepancies in knot C, a shocked area, and the highly ionized zones, that we partially attribute to the effect of shocks. This work shows, that traditional relations developed from averaged measurements or simplified methods, fail to probe the diverse conditions of the gas in extreme environments. We need robust relations that include realistic models where several physical processes are simultaneously at work.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

“Big Surprise!” – Heavy Metal Vapors Unexpectedly Found in Comets Throughout Our Solar System – and Beyond

A new study by a Belgian team using data from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT) has shown that iron and nickel exist in the atmospheres of comets throughout our Solar System, even those far from the Sun. A separate study by a Polish team, who also used ESO data, reported that nickel vapor is also present in the icy interstellar comet 2I/Borisov. This is the first time heavy metals, usually associated with hot environments, have been found in the cold atmospheres of distant comets.
Astronomychemistryworld.com

Surprise as nickel vapour is found in comet tails far too cold for metal sublimation

Polish astronomers have identified nickel vapour in the tail of the comet 2I/Borisov – an interstellar comet spotted passing through the solar system in 2019 – even though the temperature was far too low for the sublimation of nickel.1 The researchers suspect, therefore, that the nickel was released from photodissociation of compounds in the comet. Independent observations by Belgian astronomers identify similar gaseous nickel, in cold solar system comets, suggesting a possible organometallic origin.2 The two papers together, therefore, could suggest a shared organic chemistry between different planetary systems.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The surroundings of the Milky Way globular cluster NGC 6809

We study the outer regions of the Milky Way globular cluster NGC6809 based on Dark Energy Camera (DECam) observations, which reach nearly 6 mag below the cluster main sequence (MS) turnoff. In order to unveil its fainter outermost structure, we built stellar density maps using cluster MS stars, once the contamination of field stars was removed from the cluster color-magnitude diagram. We found that only the resulting stellar density map for the lightest stars exhibits some excesses of stars at opposite sides from the cluster centre that diminish soon thereafter at ~ 0.32 deg. Studied globular clusters with apogalactic distances smaller than that of NGC6809 (5.5 kpc) do not have observed tidal tails. The lack of detection of tidal tails in the studied inner globular cluster sample could be due to the reduced diffusion time of tidal tails by the kinematically chaotic nature of the orbits of these globular clusters, thus shortening the time interval during which the tidal tails can be detected. Further investigations with an enlarged cluster sample are needed to confirm whether chaotic and non-chaotic orbits are responsible for the existence of globular clusters with tidal tails and those with extra-tidal features that are different from tidal tails or without any signatures of extended stellar density profiles.
Wildlifeimpactlab.com

Scientists Have Just Successfully Made A Human-Monkey Hybrid

You’ve seen Planet of the Apes right? Did you like how that movie turned out in the end? I’ll give you the cliff notes. The apes won. Well, it appears scientists didn’t get the memo about what happens when we start supercharging primates or just start combining human-related things with monkeys. And sure, I know that monkeys and apes aren’t the same thing, but for our dystopian sci-fi purposes let’s just call it a wash. Because this latest news is pretty groundbreaking. According to a journal article published in The Cell, it turns out that scientists have successfully combined human and monkey embryos for the first time. Good luck world, I think we know how this ends.
Astronomyfreenews.live

VIPER will search for water in the coldest parts of the moon

Researchers from NASA will launch a device in 2023 to search for water in the dark and cold regions of the Earth. These resources will be used by astronauts who will fly to the satellite. The researchers explained that there are regions at the Moon’s South Pole that are constantly...
AstronomyNewswise

Plasma jets reveal magnetic fields far, far away

Newswise — For the first time, researchers have observed plasma jets interacting with magnetic fields in a massive galaxy cluster 600 million light years away, thanks to the help of radio telescopes and supercomputer simulations. The findings, published in the journal Nature, can help clarify how such galaxy clusters evolve.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Leicester astronomers look ahead to first light from James Webb Space Telescope

Leicester space scientists will join a group of global experts investigating fundamental questions about our Universe, after being granted time to use the most advanced observatory ever built. A total of 286 scientific targets identified by astronomers and planetary scientists at the University of Leicester were selected from more than...
Sciencequantamagazine.org

Radioactivity May Fuel Life Deep Underground and Inside Other Worlds

Biologyenergyextraterrestrial lifegeochemistrygeologymicrobiologyorigins of lifeAll topics. Scientists poke and prod at the fringes of habitability in pursuit of life’s limits. To that end, they have tunneled kilometers below Earth’s surface, drilling outward from the bottoms of mine shafts and sinking boreholes deep into ocean sediments. To their surprise, “life was everywhere that we looked,” said Tori Hoehler, a chemist and astrobiologist at NASA’s Ames Research Center. And it was present in staggering quantities: By various estimates, the inhabited subsurface realm has twice the volume of the oceans and holds on the order of 1030 cells, making it one of the biggest habitats on the planet, as well as one of the oldest and most diverse.
AstronomyAPS physics

Rotating neutron stars with quark cores

The rotating neutron-star properties are studied to investigate a phase transition to quark matter. The density-dependent relativistic mean-field model (DD-RMF) is employed to study the hadron matter, while the vector-enhanced bag (vBag) model is used to study the quark matter. The star-matter properties such as mass, radius, the moment of inertia, rotational frequency, Kerr parameter, and other important quantities are studied to see their effect on quark matter. The maximum mass of a rotating neutron star with the DD-LZ1 and DD-MEX parameter sets is found to be around.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Hear the Eerie Sounds of Interstellar Space Captured by NASA’s Voyager

As NASA’s Voyager 1 Surveys Interstellar Space, Its Density Measurements Are Making Waves. In the sparse collection of atoms that fills interstellar space, Voyager 1 has measured a long-lasting series of waves where it previously only detected sporadic bursts. Until recently, every spacecraft in history had made all of its...
ScienceEurekAlert

Newly discovered enzymes are not heavy metal fans

Tsukuba, Japan - Carbonic anhydrases are essential enzymes that are present in virtually all living things; all eight classes of carbonic anhydrases that have been identified to date need a metal ion to function. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that metal is not crucial for all carbonic anhydrases.