The Cardinals are opening Busch Stadium to more fans -- and just in time for the biggest home series of the young season. The club announced on Tuesday that it was granted approval from St. Louis and the city health department to double its capacity from the current 32 percent admittance starting with the series opener against the Cubs on May 21, increasing to around 30,000 fans. Tickets for the rivalry series -- sold in pods -- are on sale now, with tickets for the first two home series in June also available for purchase.