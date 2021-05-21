newsbreak-logo
A Davie County man is shot to death; another man is charged in his death

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

A Davie County man was shot to death Thursday, and another man was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said Friday. Davie County sheriff's deputies and Mocksville police responded to a report of gunfire at 115 Pointe House Lane in Mocksville, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said. After the...

journalnow.com
