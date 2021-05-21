newsbreak-logo
Body of missing teen found; Jones described as a 'beacon that lights up a room'

By Teresa Ressel
Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources say the body of Mikayla Jones was discovered Thursday. Jones, 18, of Farmington, was reported missing on May 7 and was reportedly last seen late May 4 or early the morning of May 5. Sources say that she was last seen at a residence in the area of Belgrade. Her cell phone had reportedly been off since Tuesday, and authorities were able to ping the phone, confirming the device was last turned on in Belgrade.

