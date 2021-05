A Park Hills woman was moderately injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon on Flat River Road in St. Francois County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. At 4:30 p.m., it was reported a 2001 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Jackie W. Boyd, 55, of Park Hills, was traveling east on Flat River Road at Busenbark Road and turned left into a business. A 2011 Mazda CX7 driven by Stephen P. Haynes, 49, of Park Hills, was traveling west and attempted to avoid the truck. The SUV traveled off the right side of Flat River Road and the front of the truck struck the front right of the SUV.