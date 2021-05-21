newsbreak-logo
Lexington man charged with sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl. Second man charged with not reporting assaults

By John Hinton
Winston-Salem Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lexington man faces felony sex offenses involving a girl, and another man is accused of failing to report those offenses to the authorities. Joshua Allen Lanning, 28, of Vance Street is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

