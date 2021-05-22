newsbreak-logo
Jane Goodall awarded Templeton Prize for lifelong conservation efforts

By Aspen Pflughoeft
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Goodall is about to receive the Templeton Prize for her lifelong work on environmental and conservation efforts, reported The Guardian. Announced Thursday, the John Templeton Foundation recognizes individuals who embody a fusion of science and spirituality. Previous winners of the Templeton Prize include Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and...

www.deseret.com
