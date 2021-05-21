Campus News

On behalf of DeKalb High School and the DeKalb High School Theater Department, please let me say thank you for your unbelievable support of our 2020-21 theater season. Over the course of a year that was anything but normal our students continued to grow and excel due largely to the enormous support of an outstanding community and an administration team that wanted to keep our kids safe, but at the same time provide opportunities. Opportunities like, “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “Live, Laugh, Love” readers theater, “Not on this Night” and “Last Stop ‘Till Christmas” a Covid Christmas production, “You Can't Believe it's Romeo and Juliet”, and of course five sold out shows of “Mamma Mia!”