newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angola, IN

Campus News

Evening Star
 5 days ago

ANGOLA — Two Garrett residents have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring term at Trine University. • Krustin Haupert of Garrett, majoring in elementary education/special ed dual licensure; and. • Cynthia Tapia of Garrett, majoring in accounting. To earn dean's list honors, students must complete a...

www.kpcnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, IN
City
Garrett, IN
Angola, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Garrett, IN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trine University#University President#Elementary Education#Students#Spring#Criminal Justice Bs#Accounting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Auburn, INInside Indiana Business

Rathburn Tool Founder Establishes Endowment Fund

AUBURN - The founder of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing in Auburn, Jerry Rathburn, has contributed $20,000 to establish the Veteran Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation DeKalb County. Rathburn says the fund will support the basic needs of veterans and their families in northeastern Indiana. “I was immensely impacted by...
Evening Star

Trine honors faculty with annual awards

ANGOLA — Trine University honored faculty members with its annual year-end awards during a special ceremony in Fabiani Theater on Monday. Several faculty received the McKetta-Smith Excellence in Teaching Awards, established by trustee emeritus and 1937 alumnus John J. McKetta in 1989. The honors went to the following:. • Andrea...
Evening Star

High Fives

To high school seniors who have raked in hundreds of scholarships and awards this month, and to the generous donors who sponsored those scholarships. To the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum of Auburn, which is expanding by adding a second building at its location south of Auburn, and to an anonymous donor whose $500,000 gift helped make it possible.
eSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
Evening Star

McComb, Best are top Garrett seniors

GARRETT — Keegan McComb and Sadie Best rank as the top two seniors in Garrett High School’s graduating class of 2021. Their achievement was announced by Principal Matt Smith during Thursday’s Academic Pride Day in the Performing Arts Center. McComb, the valedictorian with the highest grade-point average, is the son...
Dekalb County, INEvening Star

DeKalb High School, theater department grateful for 'amazing' support

On behalf of DeKalb High School and the DeKalb High School Theater Department, please let me say thank you for your unbelievable support of our 2020-21 theater season. Over the course of a year that was anything but normal our students continued to grow and excel due largely to the enormous support of an outstanding community and an administration team that wanted to keep our kids safe, but at the same time provide opportunities. Opportunities like, “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “Live, Laugh, Love” readers theater, “Not on this Night” and “Last Stop ‘Till Christmas” a Covid Christmas production, “You Can't Believe it's Romeo and Juliet”, and of course five sold out shows of “Mamma Mia!”
Evening Star

Parent will advocate ‘mask-optional’ rule

BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern school board members will hear Monday from a parent who wants them to adopt a “mask-optional” policy for students in the 2021-22 school year. “I just want the choice whether to put one on my kid or myself as an informed individual,” said Milinda Maria Abel, a registered nurse who lives in southeastern DeKalb County.
Angola, INEvening Star

Angola officially welcomes 3Rivers Federal Credit Union

ANGOLA — The fastest growing credit union chain in Indiana held a grand opening for its Angola location on Friday. 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 2889 Boyer Way, officially opened its doors at the end of 2020 but hadn’t yet held an official ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration due to the pandemic.
Angola, INEvening Star

4-H Road Show registration open now

ANGOLA — Youth in grades 7-12 are invited to participate in 18 days of fun and learning about a variety of topics as part of the Indiana 4-H Road Show. The road show includes parts of the 4-H Academy at Purdue, the state 4-H Junior Leader Conference and 4-H Round-Up in a series of one-day sessions being held in several locations across the area instead of bringing hundreds of people together in one location for the events.
Garrett, INEvening Star

Signing ceremony takes place Thursday

GARRETT — Providers of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs will observe northeast Indiana's CTE Awareness Month in May with a special signing ceremonies. Garrett High School will hold a signing ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Performing Arts Center. Juniors who will participate in summer work experiences will...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

FWCS Career Academy programs earn certifications

Nine programs in the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy received designations Monday signaling they are models in work-based learning. The Career Academy received State Earn and Learn certifications for carpentry; electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; masonry; welding; automotive service technology; automotive collision repair; software development; and networking, according to the district.
Angola, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Angola’s Thompson, Creager moving ahead in their athletic careers

ANGOLA, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) -- Two senior athletes at Angola High School are taking the next steps in their athletic careers. Senior volleyball player Makailah Thompson signed with Huntington University while Zacchaeus Creager signs with Bethel University joining their swim program competing in the 100 freestyle and 50 free.
Evening Star

Donation benefits two local missions

GARRETT — The owners of an Auburn fashion boutique helped two area nonprofits and a retiring businessman in a single undertaking last year. When the pandemic caused a temporary closure of All About You Boutique in Auburn and the permanent closing of their Shipshewana location a year ago, Kevin and Robin Heller were approached by a businessman who owned downtown Chicago and Shipshewana storefronts. He asked the Hellers if they might be interested in purchasing his entire inventory of ladies’ clothing. The owner was in his late 80s and ready to retire following the death of his wife, Joyce, for whom the clothing line was named.
Sturgis Journal

College Note: Griffioen, Singh are 'Distinguished Students' at Trine

Two students from the Journal area have been named “Distinguished Students” at Trine University in Angola, Ind., for the class 2021. Jessica Griffioen, an English major from Sturgis, representing Jannen School of Arts and Sciences. Roopa Singh, a psychology major from Constantine, representing College of Graduate and Professional Studies.
Evening Star

DeKalb office seeks to keep growing services to veterans

AUBURN — Only about one-third of military veterans are receiving the benefits to which they are entitled, Travis Holcomb says. “They just don’t know it’s there,” Holcomb explained last week. Ronda Hunkler used to be one of them. Upon leaving the U.S. Army, “We were not made aware we could...
Evening Star

Helping Hands: Trine students design low-cost prosthetic limbs for teens

ANGOLA — Prosthetics can be a blessing for people who are missing a limb, but they’re also very expensive. That expense can make them impractical for children and adolescents who are constantly growing and changing. However, a senior design group of Trine University engineering majors completed a project this year that provided solutions for two teenage girls born without left hands.
Evening Star

Road on Trine campus named in honor of alumni, trustee and supporter Oeder

ANGOLA — Trine University honored alumnus, trustee and longtime supporter Richard Oeder by renaming a roadway near the university’s main entrance in his honor on Friday. Formerly part of West Gale Street, the section of road is now designated Oeder Avenue. “Just as this avenue runs into the central part...
Angola, INEvening Star

Trine inducts 34 into Order of Engineer

ANGOLA — Thirty-four seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering & Technology were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a Wednesday ceremony. The Order of the Engineer was initiated in the United States to foster a spirit of pride and responsibility in the engineering profession, to bridge the gap between training and experience, and to present to the public a visible symbol identifying the engineer. The Order of the Engineer is an association for graduate and professional engineers in the United States that emphasizes pride and responsibility in the engineering profession. It was inspired by the success of The Ritual of the Calling of an Engineer, a similar and much older Canadian ceremony, and is a common presence in American engineering schools.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

School delays: May 7

Several northeast Indiana schools have delayed the start of classes today, including DeKalb County Central United School District. For a complete and updated list, click here.