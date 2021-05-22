This Air Purifier Traps a ‘Shocking’ Amount of Dust and Dander — and It’s Only $75 with Our Secret Code

With the coronavirus pandemic still far from over, one of the best thing you can give to yourself and your family is a clean, bacteria-free air to breathe. But, using just a normal purifier may not suffice. The need of the hour is a purifier that not just traps but kills microorganisms as well, something that is common in medical settings. Now you can get the same level of protection for your home and business, thanks to Clean-tech Air Purifier.