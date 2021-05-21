Nets vs. Celtics Game 1: Playoffs Offer New Stage for Brooklyn's Historic Offense
The Brooklyn Nets are going into the 2021 NBA Playoffs with a historically effective offense that broke NBA and franchise records while rarely being at full strength. So with the Nets looking as healthy and whole as they have all season, with Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant all ready to go together — and with both Joe Harris and Blake Griffin as well for the first time — is there another level for this team to reach as they embark on a championship chase?www.nba.com