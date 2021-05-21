newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

Pacquiao, Spence to battle it out in Las Vegas this August

 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another massive megafight is scheduled for Las Vegas. Manny Pacquiao will square off against the undefeated Errol Spence in a welterweight title fight on August 21st. So far, no word on a venue. The news comes on the heels of a third fight between heavyweight boxers...

