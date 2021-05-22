newsbreak-logo
Bellator 259 results, highlights: Cris Cyborg dominates Leslie Smith to score late TKO and retain title

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Smith may not have picked up a win over the legendary Cris Cyborg in Friday's Bellator 259 featherweight championship main event, but she did score something of a symbolic victory in lasting nearly the entire five rounds of the fight. Cyborg dominated the contest, but Smith took shot after shot while getting back to her feet and coming forward until the champion was finally able to swarm to score the TKO victory just nine seconds before the final bell.

