Bellator 259 results, highlights: Cris Cyborg dominates Leslie Smith to score late TKO and retain title

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she is open to fighting PFL standout Kayla Harrison in a lightweight bout. Cyborg takes on Leslie Smith in a rematch that headlines this Friday’s Bellator 259 card. Since joining Bellator in 2020, Cyborg has defeated Julia Budd and Arlene Blencowe as she once again shows the MMA world that she is still one of the best in the world. In Bellator, the promotion does have a featherweight division but is quickly running out of challengers for the champion. That’s why there have been some suggestions that Bellator could possibly take a run at Harrison once she becomes a free agent after this third PFL season.