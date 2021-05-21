newsbreak-logo
Ramirez vs Taylor weigh-in results: Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor make weight, minor confrontation off-stage

By Jonathon Henschel
Bad Left Hook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Ramirez and Josh Taylor weighed in Friday afternoon, both coming in under the weight limit at 139.6 pounds each. The fight is now officially set, with Jose Ramirez’ WBC and WBO and Josh Taylor’s IBF and WBA belts at stake (Saturday, May 22, 8 pm ET, ESPN and ESPN+).

