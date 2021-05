Muncy went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Mariners. Muncy padded a narrow Dodgers lead with a two-run shot to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his second in two nights and fourth in his past seven games. Over that stretch, he is slashing .333/.500/.875 with eight RBI and eight walks. Muncy's league-leading 36 walks on the season are seven more than his closest competitor.