NBA Playoffs: LeBron James Speaks on Health of His Ankle Before Series with Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in a dramatic come-from-behind win on Wednesday at Staples Center.
The play-in game was just his third game back from another extended absence with his ankle.
However, it appears as if James does not have too many worries about the ankle heading into Sunday's playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.
James spoke to the media on Friday, and his quote on his ankle can be seen below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
"LeBron on his ankle coming off the play-in game: "I'm good. Ready to go on Sunday."" Trudell Tweeted on Friday.
The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs against the Suns on Sunday, according to FanDuel.
