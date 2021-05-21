newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: LeBron James Speaks on Health of His Ankle Before Series with Suns

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in a dramatic come-from-behind win on Wednesday at Staples Center.

The play-in game was just his third game back from another extended absence with his ankle.

However, it appears as if James does not have too many worries about the ankle heading into Sunday's playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.

James spoke to the media on Friday, and his quote on his ankle can be seen below from Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

"LeBron on his ankle coming off the play-in game: "I'm good. Ready to go on Sunday."" Trudell Tweeted on Friday.

More on the Lakers can be read here.

The Lakers are 2.5-point underdogs against the Suns on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
144
Followers
514
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Playoff Series#Weekend Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#Staples Center#The Phoenix Suns#Spectrum Sportsnet#The Washington Wizards#Golden State Warriors#Play In Tournament#Philadelphia#2 5 Point Underdogs#Trudell Tweeted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

LeBron James is reportedly set to return from ankle injury this week

LeBron James may be returning right when the Los Angeles Lakers need him most. The perennial All-Star initially suffered a high-ankle sprain March 20 that placed him out indefinitely, and while he returned to the lineup for an April 30 matchup with Sacramento, he re-aggravated the injury in a loss to Toronto on May 2.
NBAchatsports.com

LeBron James says his ankle will be fine: ‘I’ll be in the lineup on Wednesday’

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, LeBron James appeared to re-aggravate the ankle injury that kept him sidelined for nearly two months and exited the game. After the game, James confirmed that he re-aggravated the injury but not to a serious degree, as far as he could tell.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James dismisses injury concerns about his ankle

James missed 20 games due to his right ankle injury, returned, and then missed six more games after reinjuring it. This is part of the reason why there was talk that James wouldn’t be fully healthy during the playoffs. James’ Lakers face the Golden State Warriors in the 7-8 play-in...
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers-Warriors Play-In Tournament Was Most Watched NBA Game On ESPN Since 2019

The Play-In Tournament game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, televised exclusively on ESPN, tallied 5,618,000 viewers and a peak audience of 6,149,000 viewers. These numbers add up to being the most-watched NBA broadcast on ESPN since the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Viewership of this Play-In Tournament...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers' LeBron James won't return from his ankle injury against Houston

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won't make his return Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, league sources told Yahoo Sports. James later confirmed the news in a tweet and shared he would be in attendance at Staples Center for the Lakers' championship banner ceremony. His earliest return to the lineup is now slated for Saturday on the road against the Indiana Pacers.
NBAnumberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. James has been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to return for the first time since May 2nd on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.6 minutes against Houston. Anthony Davis (adductor) is officially questionable.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAchatsports.com

LeBron James injures ankle again as Lakers land in seventh

LeBron James limped to the Lakers’ bench during the fourth quarter Sunday night in New Orleans after having his right ankle injured when he landed on the foot of a Pelicans defender, his body hitting the court after scoring on a 360-degree layup. James stayed down for a few seconds...
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers

The Golden State Warriors did not make the playoffs last season as they had major injuries all across the board. However, this season they have a chance to advance to the regular NBA Playoffs. Finishing the regular season as the eighth seed means they only have to win one game...
NBAchatsports.com

LeBron James Back in Lakers Lineup vs. Pacers After Ankle Injury

Lakes forward LeBron James will return to the lineup on Saturday against the Pacers. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that James will not have a minutes restriction but that the team will be responsible. The four-time NBA champ has missed the Lakers' last six games with a high-ankle sprain injury and has played just two games since March 21.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to first game back since second ankle injury

LeBron James provided a positive report after returning from a six-game absence to deliver the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) a crucial win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. James dropped 24 points on 11-of-22 shooting to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. The Lakers held on to win 112-115, keeping their hopes of the no. 6 seed alive for one more day.
NBAYardbarker

Here is why LeBron James is feeling ‘optimism’ with ankle injury

LeBron James has missed four straight games with an ankle injury that is expected to linger through the rest of the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly feeling better about the situation following the King's latest workouts. Frank Vogel told reporters on Monday that James was a full...