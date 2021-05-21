Real Madrid vs Villarreal: times, TV & how to watch online

It was billed as the weekend that would decide everything. But the finish line still seems further away than ever. Diego Simeone wasn’t watching the moment his fate fell back into his hands. After 35 exhausting weeks, every second of every game clawing at the nerves, the tension had become too much even for him. On Saturday afternoon, Atlético Madrid drew 0-0 at the Camp Nou; on Sunday night, Real Madrid faced Sevilla at Valdebebas, gifted the chance to go top for the first time in seven months, finally releasing Atlético’s grip on first place five months later, but he wasn’t going to tune in to see the title decided. When the drama unfolded, his destiny defined, he was having dinner. Or so he claimed.