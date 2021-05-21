newsbreak-logo
Soccer

The Real Madrid arrives to the last day wrapped with the arbitration and with the feeling of 'theft'

By Luis Alfredo Ledezma
fcbarcelonanoticias.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday to the 18:00 hours the Real Madrid CF will receive to the Villarreal in the stadium Alfredo Gave Stéfano by the last day of LaLiga Santander a competition in which they still have the real whites possibilities to title , afterwards of the victory by the minimum (0-1) in front of the Athletic Club and in spite of the triumph agónico of the leader of the championship, the Athletic of Madrid in front of the Osasuna (2-1). The merengues a triumph and a prick, well was defeat a tie of the 'colchoneros' will be able to go to celebrate to Cibeles. However, sectors of the madridismo warn on the arbitration.

