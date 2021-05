The 2020-21 La Liga title race is winding down, but nothing has been decided just yet. Atletico Madrid control their own destiny in first place with 80 points, but the job is not done. Real Madrid are in second place and two points back with 78. Meanwhile, Barcelona are in third place, with faint title hopes and 76 points. All three teams will be in action at 12:30 p.m. ET. Atleti hosts Osasuna, Real Madrid go to Athletic Club and Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou.